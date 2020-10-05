DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH makes up about 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,288,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,009,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,277 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,499,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,363,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $166,021.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $166,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,636 shares of company stock worth $13,368,140 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $149.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.36. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.