DigitalNote (XDN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,988.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a market cap of $4.01 million and $7,988.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.01040670 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003479 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 77.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000631 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000492 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,081,462,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,866,240,159 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

