Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Stock Price Up 5%

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)’s share price were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 130,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 200,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $399.00 million, a P/E ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.99 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

