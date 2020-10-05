Dimension Chain (EON) Market Capitalization Hits $9.65 Million

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $20,341.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0394 or 0.00000366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (EON) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo. Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain. Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io.

Dimension Chain Token Trading

Dimension Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

