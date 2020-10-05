Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu Sells 8,853 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,853 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $525,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,911,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Keh Shew Lu sold 62,112 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total value of $3,607,464.96.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Keh Shew Lu sold 71,899 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $3,861,695.29.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $507,500.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $150,450.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Keh Shew Lu sold 17,084 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $868,208.88.

On Monday, August 17th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $417,040.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75.

DIOD traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. The stock had a trading volume of 262,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,338. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.13. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diodes by 121.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Diodes during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

