Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Down 6.3%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 1,006,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,279,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,167,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TMF)

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

