Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Down 10%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price were down 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09. Approximately 1,108,554 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 764,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.11.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,519 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,611 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth $133,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

