Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.51. Approximately 22,445,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 39,167,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

