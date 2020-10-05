Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.81 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Fatbtc, Gate.io and IDEX. Dock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $34.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

About Dock

Dock launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

