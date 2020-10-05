Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Docusign from $168.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU opened at $218.27 on Monday. Docusign has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of -193.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,547 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.81, for a total value of $1,647,947.07. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 74,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,445,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock valued at $22,109,590. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at about $14,674,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter valued at $147,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 89.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 928,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,935,000 after buying an additional 438,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,027,000 after acquiring an additional 415,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.