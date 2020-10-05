Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II Sells 50,000 Shares

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,924,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,727. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.73, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Argus cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after purchasing an additional 718,882 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

