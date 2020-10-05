Donald F. Colleran Sells 6,845 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,509.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FedEx stock traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $259.21. 2,426,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $260.96. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in FedEx by 37.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,767,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,149,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

