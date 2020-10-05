Dragon Coins Price Reaches $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $15.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00265659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00039184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00088446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.07 or 0.01520693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00167088 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

