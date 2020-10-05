DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.92

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.92, with a volume of 17162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.04.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV AS/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSV AS/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Get DSV AS/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49.

About DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV AS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV AS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.