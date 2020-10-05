Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) & Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) and Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Air Industries Group has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Air Industries Group and Ducommun, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air Industries Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Ducommun 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ducommun has a consensus price target of $41.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.69%. Given Ducommun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than Air Industries Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air Industries Group and Ducommun’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air Industries Group $54.57 million 0.66 -$2.73 million ($0.09) -13.11 Ducommun $721.09 million 0.55 $32.46 million $2.80 12.17

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than Air Industries Group. Air Industries Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ducommun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Air Industries Group and Ducommun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air Industries Group -3.25% -12.21% -2.65% Ducommun 4.38% 10.55% 3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Ducommun shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.6% of Air Industries Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Ducommun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ducommun beats Air Industries Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components. Its products are deployed on a range of military and commercial aircraft, including Sikorsky's UH-60 Black Hawk, Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, Northrop Grumman's E2 Hawkeye, Boeing's 777, Airbus' 380 commercial airliners, and the U.S. Navy F-18 and USAF F-16 fighter aircraft. The Turbine Engine Components segment makes components and provides services for jet engines and ground-power turbines. Its jet engines components are used on the USAF F-15 and F-16, the Airbus A-330 and A-380, and the Boeing 777, as well as ground-power turbine applications. Air Industries Group was founded in 1979 and is based in Bay Shore, New York.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, and engine components. The company serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. Ducommun Incorporated was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

