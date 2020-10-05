Dwight A. Merriman Sells 14,000 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $3,265,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,516,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,653,182.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MDB traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.69. 653,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,244. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MongoDB by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,444,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,936,000 after purchasing an additional 216,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in MongoDB by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in MongoDB by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after purchasing an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MongoDB by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,396,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.