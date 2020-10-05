Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Dxi Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) shares traded up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 47,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The company has a market cap of $91.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

