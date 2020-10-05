Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47,136.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $79,893.02 and approximately $47,136.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001977 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00009804 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00085110 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001076 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000300 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00021266 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008175 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Dynamite Token Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 796,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,455 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

Dynamite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

