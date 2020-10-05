e-Gulden Hits Market Cap of $1.25 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000675 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $63.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00429881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002673 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,965,141 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,818 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.