e-Gulden Market Capitalization Reaches $1.17 Million (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $44.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000640 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00433951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,965,071 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,748 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

