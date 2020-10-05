Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) Hits New 12-Month High at $328.00

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 324 ($4.23), with a volume of 42401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 303 ($3.96).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $78.03 million and a PE ratio of -168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 261.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.42.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

