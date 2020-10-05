EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a report on Monday, August 17th. AlphaValue raised EASYJET PLC/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.47. 2,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. EASYJET PLC/S has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

About EASYJET PLC/S

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.