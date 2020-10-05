EBCoin (EBC) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $435,639.21 and $31,034.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00020179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.21 or 0.05138506 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00032842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EBCoin is ebcoin.io.

Buying and Selling EBCoin

EBCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.