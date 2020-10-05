EchoLink Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $145,464.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

About EchoLink

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

