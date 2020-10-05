Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL) Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of Eddie Stobart Logistics PLC (LON:ESL) traded down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.64 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09). 2,173,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,067,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.95 ($0.09).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.11.

About Eddie Stobart Logistics (LON:ESL)

Eddie Stobart Logistics plc provides logistics, distribution, and warehousing services for its clients across a range of service sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Road Transport, Contract Logistics and Warehousing, and EU Transport segments. The company offers road transportation services through a fleet of trucks and trailers; and contract logistics and warehousing services, as well as transports, lifts, and stores shipping containers.

