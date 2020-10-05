Edge (DADI) Market Cap Reaches $2.37 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Edge has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $134.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edge token can now be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, KuCoin and FCoin. In the last seven days, Edge has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edge alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020220 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.50 or 0.05114291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00057555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032868 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Edge

Edge (DADI) is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Edge

Edge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, KuCoin, Gate.io, OKEx, HitBTC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.