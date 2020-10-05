Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Downgraded by SVB Leerink to “Market Perform”

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by SVB Leerink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

EIDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Get Eidos Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of EIDX stock traded up $21.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.10. 70,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.65 and a beta of -0.40. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $820,343. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Eidos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eidos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.