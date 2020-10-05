Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIDX. Guggenheim downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $21.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,934. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -43.65 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $69.67.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $156,599.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,227.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $399,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,408.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $820,343 over the last 90 days. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,774,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 185,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

