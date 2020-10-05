Eight Capital Raises Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Price Target to C$2.10

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 100.00% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Neo Lithium stock traded down C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,274,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,658. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 29.01 and a quick ratio of 29.00. The company has a market cap of $64.63 million and a PE ratio of 12.84. Neo Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.23.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neo Lithium will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neo Lithium

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

