Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Graf Industrial (NASDAQ:GRAF) Critical Survey

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) and Graf Industrial (NYSE:GRAF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ekso Bionics and Graf Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Graf Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 120.20%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Graf Industrial.

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graf Industrial has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Graf Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -156.16% -275.25% -62.20% Graf Industrial N/A -298.58% -7.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Graf Industrial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $13.92 million 2.61 -$12.13 million ($3.45) -1.27 Graf Industrial N/A N/A -$13.92 million N/A N/A

Ekso Bionics has higher revenue and earnings than Graf Industrial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Graf Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Graf Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ekso Bionics beats Graf Industrial on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through EksoHealth and EksoWorks segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a hospital and rehabilitation setting. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation, Regents of the University of California, and Garrett Brown, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California.

Graf Industrial Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with industrial companies in diversified industrial manufacturing, technology, distribution, and service businesses in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

