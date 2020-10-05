Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $140.04.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $126.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

EA stock opened at $129.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $124.28. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 34.27%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total transaction of $113,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,061.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $291,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,368 shares of company stock worth $43,619,041 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the second quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

