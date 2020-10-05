Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Shares Up 0.5%

Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG) shares shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). 296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 166,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.28 ($0.06).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.82 million and a PE ratio of 0.30.

About Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG)

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

