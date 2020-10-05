Eleni Nitsa Zuppas Sells 596 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.58, for a total value of $162,457.68. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,667.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.89 on Monday, reaching $278.45. 709,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,314. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $271.16 and its 200-day moving average is $225.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 102.8% in the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $5,248,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.