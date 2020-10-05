Elysium Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the dollar. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysium has a market capitalization of $1,192.00 and $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00432883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Elysium (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

