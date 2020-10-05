Emerald Crypto Price Hits $0.0065 (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $123,594.58 and $3.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

