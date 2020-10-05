Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Empire from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Empire from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Shares of EMP.A stock traded up C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$39.35. 199,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,432. Empire has a 12-month low of C$23.88 and a 12-month high of C$39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 23,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$905,692.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$621,528. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Sood sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.64, for a total value of C$27,012.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,113.48.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

