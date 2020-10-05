Encana (NYSE:ECA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.48

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 4522926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Encana stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 318.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Encana worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

