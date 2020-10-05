Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.40

Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.40 and last traded at $65.32, with a volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Endava from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endava from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Endava from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Endava alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Endava had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Endava PLC – will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 28.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 188.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 30.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,018,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,501,000 after purchasing an additional 469,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.