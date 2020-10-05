Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) Trading Down 5.3%

Entree Resources Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI) (TSE:ETG) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 977,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average session volume of 173,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

About Entree Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EGI)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

