EOS (EOS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00023530 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Gate.io, OTCBTC and DragonEX. EOS has a market cap of $2.36 billion and $2.00 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,336,457 coins and its circulating supply is 936,636,446 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Kraken, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Binance, CoinExchange, WazirX, Huobi, Hotbit, Cryptomate, OTCBTC, Coinone, TOPBTC, DigiFinex, COSS, DOBI trade, Exrates, Ovis, QBTC, Mercatox, ChaoEX, Bilaxy, Cobinhood, CoinEx, Coindeal, ABCC, Zebpay, Rfinex, Coinbe, Kucoin, Tidebit, LBank, BCEX, EXX, Bitfinex, Fatbtc, Bibox, RightBTC, Bitbns, Gate.io, Liqui, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Livecoin, Koinex, Cryptopia, Exmo, C2CX, Tidex, CoinTiger, Bithumb, BitMart, Kuna, Coinrail, Poloniex, CPDAX, GOPAX, CoinBene, BitFlip, OEX, Instant Bitex, Vebitcoin, IDCM, Neraex, BigONE, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

