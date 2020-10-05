EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EPOKY. Societe Generale initiated coverage on EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,654. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various solutions for rock drilling and excavation, demolition, and recycling worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides underground equipment, including face and production drill rigs and equipment for rock reinforcement, as well as loading and haulage, mechanical rock excavation, and ventilation systems; drill rigs for underground mining and infrastructure applications; rock reinforcement equipment for underground mining and tunneling; equipment for raiseboring, boxhole boring, and down reaming; and mechanical rock excavation equipment for continuous rock excavation in mining and tunneling.

