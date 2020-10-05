Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Trading Up 10.5%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) shares were up 10.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.33 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 1,525,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,063,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Epizyme alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 11.25, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%. The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Epizyme by 166.7% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Epizyme in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Epizyme by 45.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Epizyme by 1,838.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.