Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Equal token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Equal has a market capitalization of $344,236.32 and $1,746.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00038478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.27 or 0.01509270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00163764 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, DDEX, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

