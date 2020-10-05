Equal Price Hits $0.0010 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Equal has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. Equal has a market cap of $346,971.66 and $1,811.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00267410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00039058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00087620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.01516761 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00166518 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,244,650 tokens. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official website is www.equaltoken.io.

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

