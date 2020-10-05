Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uni Select Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:UNS)

Uni Select Inc (TSE:UNS) – Desjardins issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Uni Select in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Uni Select’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Uni Select alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Laurentian set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Uni Select and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Uni Select from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni Select from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uni Select currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.80.

Shares of UNS stock opened at C$6.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $262.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. Uni Select has a 52 week low of C$2.90 and a 52 week high of C$13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.32.

Uni Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.50) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$419.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$364.27 million.

About Uni Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Uni Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.