Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California in a report released on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $11.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. Pacific Biosciences of California has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $11.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 67.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 259,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $1,718,257.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,900,165.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

