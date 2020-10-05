Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tecsys Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Tecsys’ FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.28 million.

TCS has been the subject of several other reports. Laurentian lifted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tecsys from C$24.50 to C$34.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$31.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $449.81 million and a P/E ratio of 111.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.62. Tecsys has a 12-month low of C$13.23 and a 12-month high of C$32.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.19.

About Tecsys

Tecsys is a global provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions that equip growing organizations with industry-leading services and tools to achieve operational greatness. Tecsys’ solutions are designed to create clarity out of the complex supply chain challenges that organizations face with increases in scale, customer expectations and inventory.

