Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (CFPUF, CFPZF, CTSDF, IFSPF, LBLCF, LUV, PG, PPL, PRDSY, RF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, October 5th:

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $6.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Get Canfor Pulp Products Inc alerts:

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $2.80 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $25.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $79.00 to $78.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $158.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

PRADA S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $26.00 to $37.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $69.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $13.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $66.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.