Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (ACC, ALL, APLE, BLD, CRSP, DADA, DNKN, DRH, FRPT, GTHX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 5th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE). Compass Point issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT). They issued an overweight rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO). Goldman Sachs Group Inc issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR). BofA Securities issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

