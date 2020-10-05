Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (AERI, BAYRY, BZLFY, CMCL, DEO, EGOV, EPAY, EPOKY, ESYJY, GAN)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, October 5th:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research.

EPIROC AKTIEBOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

HENNES & MAURIT/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at CSFB. They currently have a $525.00 price target on the stock.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$5.50 target price on the stock.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SAIPEM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

STRAUMANN HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Visa (NYSE:V) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

